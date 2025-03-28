K-Pop Group TXT Set to Rock Europe, Depardieu Faces Legal Battles, Dua Lipa's Legal Victory, and Disney's Crime Series Reclaims Title

In entertainment today, the globally celebrated K-pop group Tomorrow X Together (TXT) is thrilled about their upcoming European tour, which marks their return to the spotlight following a health-related hiatus announced earlier this year.

In legal news, French actor Gerard Depardieu faces potential legal consequences as prosecutors appeal for an 18-month suspended sentence linked to charges of sexual assault.

Meanwhile, on the legal front, British pop sensation Dua Lipa successfully gets a lawsuit dismissed, regarding claims that her hit song "Levitating" was a copy of a 1979 disco track. Lastly, Disney's crime series 'Avetrana - This is not Hollywood' is back to its original title after an Italian court revocation.

