K-Pop Group TXT Set to Rock Europe, Depardieu Faces Legal Battles, Dua Lipa's Legal Victory, and Disney's Crime Series Reclaims Title

An engaging round-up of entertainment news highlights TXT's European tour, Gerard Depardieu's legal struggles, Dua Lipa's lawsuit dismissal, and Disney's crime series back to its original title. Each story captures significant developments in the world of music, cinema, and television.

Updated: 28-03-2025 02:28 IST
In entertainment today, the globally celebrated K-pop group Tomorrow X Together (TXT) is thrilled about their upcoming European tour, which marks their return to the spotlight following a health-related hiatus announced earlier this year.

In legal news, French actor Gerard Depardieu faces potential legal consequences as prosecutors appeal for an 18-month suspended sentence linked to charges of sexual assault.

Meanwhile, on the legal front, British pop sensation Dua Lipa successfully gets a lawsuit dismissed, regarding claims that her hit song "Levitating" was a copy of a 1979 disco track. Lastly, Disney's crime series 'Avetrana - This is not Hollywood' is back to its original title after an Italian court revocation.

