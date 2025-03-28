Left Menu

Hindi Comedy 'Dupahiya' Set for a Spectacular Season 2 Return

'Dupahiya,' the Hindi comedy series set in the idyllic village of Dhadakpur, is returning for a second season. Praised for its humor and relatable characters, the new season promises more laughter, surprises, and twists. Created by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani, it offers a captivating blend of drama and comedy.

The much-loved Hindi original series 'Dupahiya' is making a comeback for a second season, announced Prime Video on Friday. Set in the fictional crime-free village of Dhadakpur, the first season delighted audiences with its blend of humor and drama.

The series, featuring actors Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, and Bhuvan Arora, among others, in significant roles, became a sensation with its relatable human stories. 'Dupahiya' was created by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani, with Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg contributing as writers.

As fans eagerly anticipate season two, the creators express that viewers can expect even bigger laughs, more thrilling moments, and plenty of surprises. The next chapter of this heartwarming series promises to take audiences on an adventurous ride through the whimsical world of Dhadakpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

