Presidential Pardon: Trump Commutes Sentence of Ozy Media Co-founder

In a surprising turn of events, President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of Ozy Media co-founder Carlos Watson just before he was due to begin a nearly 10-year prison term for financial conspiracy.

Watson's conviction last year was a headline-grabbing case that highlighted the dramatic downfall of the ambitious media startup. A senior White House official confirmed the commutation under conditions of anonymity.

Breon Peace, the former Brooklyn-based U.S. attorney, stated after the trial that Watson had deceived investors by lying repeatedly to sell stock in his company. According to Peace, Ozy Media ultimately collapsed due to Watson's dishonest practices. The commutation reflects Trump's ongoing use of presidential powers to address cases he perceives as unjust.

