Sky Palazzo Residences: The Pinnacle of Luxury High-Rise Living

Sky Palazzo Residences revolutionizes luxury residential architecture with its Jenga-inspired design and parametric architecture, creating a unique aesthetic and functional appeal in North India. Each unit offers double-height living spaces and decks, contributing to an open and spacious environment that maximizes natural light, ventilation, and scenic views.

The development showcases cutting-edge construction techniques, employing M70 & M60 grade high-performance concrete for long-lasting durability and earthquake resistance. The use of Fe 550D TMT primary steel bars ensures structural integrity, providing enhanced load-bearing capacity to withstand seismic and wind pressures.

Sustainability is at the forefront, with Low-E glass façades and sustainably sourced engineered wood, underpinned by meticulous designs from ACPL Architects. As a project of Trinity Infratech, Sky Palazzo sets a new benchmark in high-rise living, blending luxury with innovation, and redefines architectural standards with its advanced materials and design brilliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)