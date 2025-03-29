Anxiety and Resilience: Myanmar Diaspora Amidst Earthquake Turmoil

In the wake of a powerful earthquake striking near Mandalay, Myanmar, Taiwanese and Singaporean enclaves of Burmese expatriates are struggling to connect with loved ones back home. Many families face uncertainty as communication lines falter and information is scarce.

At a restaurant in New Taipei's Little Myanmar, Win Win, one of Taiwan's Sino-Burmese residents, expressed fear for her family's safety after losing contact. Meanwhile, Taiwan awaits a response to its offer of rescue teams to assist the ethno-Chinese community in Mandalay.

In Singapore, the Burmese community, numbering around 200,000, hurriedly shares news while preparing to support relief efforts. Amidst concerns of both natural destruction and political unrest, families continue to cling to hope despite the challenges that lie ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)