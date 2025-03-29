Media Mourning: Tributes to a Fallen Journalist Amid Protests

In a solemn gathering on Saturday, hundreds of journalists paid tribute to a media professional killed during the violent clashes in Kathmandu the previous day. The tense protests, spearheaded by pro-monarchy supporters, resulted in widespread chaos and violence throughout the city.

The unrest reached its peak on Friday when protesters attacked political party offices, set vehicles ablaze, and looted shops in the capital's Tinkune area. Among those killed was Suresh Rajak, a TV cameraman, whose fully burnt body was found in a house ignited by the protesters.

The Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) held a rally at Maitighar Mandala, urging a thorough investigation into Rajak's death and calling for severe action against those responsible. FNJ's acting president, Deepak Acharya, pledged to pursue justice for the victim, while former presidents demanded compensation for Rajak's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)