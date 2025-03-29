Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan: Iconic Bollywood Duo Reunites for Blockbuster Film After 25 Years
Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan, known for their iconic films 'Saajan' and 'Chal Mere Bhai', are set for an on-screen reunion after 25 years. While details remain undisclosed, both actors have expressed excitement about the upcoming project, heightening anticipation among fans.
- Country:
- India
Bollywood luminary Sanjay Dutt ignited excitement among cinema enthusiasts on Saturday as he confirmed plans to reunite with his renowned 'Chota Bhai', Salman Khan, for an upcoming film. Although specific details about the highly anticipated project remain undisclosed, Dutt voiced his enthusiasm about teaming up with Salman after a quarter-century hiatus.
During the trailer launch event for his film 'Bhootnii', Sanjay invoked nostalgia by mentioning their past collaborations on 'Saajan' and 'Chal Mere Bhai', before teasing their forthcoming film. 'I'm very excited for the movie. I'm also thrilled to work alongside my younger brother once again after 25 years,' Sanjay shared with media representatives.
Sanjay also extended his heartfelt wishes to Salman for his film 'Sikandar', slated for release on March 30, acknowledging the tremendous success Salman has achieved. 'The trailer is a blockbuster. I always pray for my younger brother's success, and this film will be a sure shot hit,' he remarked, underlying his unwavering support for Salman.
Further heightening anticipation, Salman Khan hinted at an action-packed venture post-'Sikandar', during a press meet in Mumbai. Asserting a new benchmark in the action genre, he revealed that his 'older brother' would feature prominently in it, fueling speculation among fans.
Having mesmerized audiences with memorable performances in 'Saajan' (1991) and 'Chal Mere Bhai' (2000), and gained popularity from co-hosting Bigg Boss Season 5, Sanjay and Salman's renewed collaboration is eagerly awaited by millions of fans longing to see the duo back in action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
John Abraham and Akshay Kumar Set Sights on Comedy Reunion
Ravichandran Ashwin Reflects on MS Dhoni's Impact and His CSK Reunion
Sports Headlines: Budenholzer's Reunion, Iowa's New Coach, and More
Melodic Mends: Amaal and Daboo Malik's Emotional Reunion
Ozzy Osbourne to Grace Black Sabbath's Final Reunion Despite Health Challenges