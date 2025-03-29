Controversy Over 'L2: Empuraan': A Film Dividing Audiences

The recently released film 'L2: Empuraan', headlined by Mohanlal, has stirred a storm of controversy, being accused of promoting an anti-Hindu and anti-BJP narrative. According to an article in an RSS-associated publication, the movie risks further dividing a nation already facing communal fractures.

Set against the backdrop of the 2002 post-Godhra riots, the film has drawn ire for what critics perceive as a biased retelling of sensitive historical events. While the director Prithviraj Sukumaran's political leanings are noted, scriptwriter Murali Gopy remains unfazed by the criticism, emphasizing the subjectivity of interpretation.

Amid allegations of distorting historical facts, 'Empuraan' faces scrutiny over its societal impact, with calls for a critical review of its narrative's potential to ignite communal discord. These critiques have underscored the complexities of filmmaking in politically charged environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)