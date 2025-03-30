Left Menu

American Freed from Taliban: A Diplomatic Breakthrough

American citizen Faye Hall was released by the Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan. Negotiations led by U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Adam Boehler, Qatari officials, and others facilitated her release. The release was announced by Zalmay Khalilzad while Hall expressed her gratitude in a video posted by Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 01:16 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 01:16 IST
American Freed from Taliban: A Diplomatic Breakthrough

American citizen Faye Hall was released on Saturday by the Taliban after her detention in Afghanistan last month. Her release was achieved following high-level negotiations spearheaded by U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, Adam Boehler, and key Qatari officials.

In a video on Truth Social, posted by former President Donald Trump, Hall expressed her pride in being an American, thanking Trump for his support. Trump reciprocated, expressing his gratitude for her words. Hall had been detained in February alongside a British couple, Barbie and Peter Reynolds, who have been involved in school projects in Afghanistan for 18 years.

While the British couple's situation remains unresolved, Hall's release was facilitated by a court order and logistical support from Qatar, acting as the U.S.'s protective power in Afghanistan. After a thorough medical check at the Qatari embassy in Kabul, Hall was confirmed to be in good health. Other Americans, however, continue to be detained in Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025