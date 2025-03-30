American Freed from Taliban: A Diplomatic Breakthrough

American citizen Faye Hall was released on Saturday by the Taliban after her detention in Afghanistan last month. Her release was achieved following high-level negotiations spearheaded by U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, Adam Boehler, and key Qatari officials.

In a video on Truth Social, posted by former President Donald Trump, Hall expressed her pride in being an American, thanking Trump for his support. Trump reciprocated, expressing his gratitude for her words. Hall had been detained in February alongside a British couple, Barbie and Peter Reynolds, who have been involved in school projects in Afghanistan for 18 years.

While the British couple's situation remains unresolved, Hall's release was facilitated by a court order and logistical support from Qatar, acting as the U.S.'s protective power in Afghanistan. After a thorough medical check at the Qatari embassy in Kabul, Hall was confirmed to be in good health. Other Americans, however, continue to be detained in Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)