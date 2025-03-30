Modi Commemorates Ambedkar's Legacy at Deekshabhoomi

On a poignant visit to Nagpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked his respect at Deekshabhoomi, the site where historic reformer Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, along with his followers, embraced Buddhism in 1956.

Before heading to Deekshabhoomi, Prime Minister Modi paid homage to the founders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir.

Accompanying Modi were key political figures from Nagpur, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, underscoring the significance of the visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)