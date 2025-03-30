Left Menu

Modi Commemorates Ambedkar's Legacy at Deekshabhoomi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, where Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar converted to Buddhism in 1956. Modi’s visit followed a tribute to RSS founders at the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari were also present.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 30-03-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 09:53 IST
Modi Commemorates Ambedkar's Legacy at Deekshabhoomi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On a poignant visit to Nagpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked his respect at Deekshabhoomi, the site where historic reformer Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, along with his followers, embraced Buddhism in 1956.

Before heading to Deekshabhoomi, Prime Minister Modi paid homage to the founders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir.

Accompanying Modi were key political figures from Nagpur, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, underscoring the significance of the visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025