Building A Developed Bharat: PM Modi's Tribute at Deekshabhoomi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of a 'developed and inclusive Bharat' as a tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar during his visit to Deekshabhoomi, Nagpur. This site, which holds Ambedkar's mortal remains, inspires equality and justice, core principles embraced by Ambedkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 30-03-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 11:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized the need for a 'developed and inclusive Bharat' as the true homage to Dr. B R Ambedkar, during his recent visit to Nagpur's Deekshabhoomi.

Deekshabhoomi, renowned as one of Ambedkar's five 'Panchthirth', fills visitors with the essence of his principles; social harmony, equality, and justice. Modi, in his message, underscored the energy of the site and its power to propel society towards equality and justice for the underserved.

Modi's message reflects his belief that following Ambedkar's teachings during this 'Amrit Kaalkhand' will elevate India to unprecedented progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

