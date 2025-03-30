Building A Developed Bharat: PM Modi's Tribute at Deekshabhoomi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized the need for a 'developed and inclusive Bharat' as the true homage to Dr. B R Ambedkar, during his recent visit to Nagpur's Deekshabhoomi.

Deekshabhoomi, renowned as one of Ambedkar's five 'Panchthirth', fills visitors with the essence of his principles; social harmony, equality, and justice. Modi, in his message, underscored the energy of the site and its power to propel society towards equality and justice for the underserved.

Modi's message reflects his belief that following Ambedkar's teachings during this 'Amrit Kaalkhand' will elevate India to unprecedented progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)