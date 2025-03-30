Modi's Deekshabhoomi Visit: A Tribute to Ambedkar's Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid a poignant tribute to Dr. B R Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, a site of historical importance where Ambedkar embraced Buddhism in 1956. Modi, emphasizing the importance of an inclusive Bharat, penned his thoughts in the visitors' diary at the memorial.

Modi began his day in Nagpur by paying respects to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders at their memorials. Later, at Deekshabhoomi, he paid homage to Ambedkar's mortal remains, underscoring the transformative principles of social harmony, equality, and justice advocated by Ambedkar.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari were present during the visit. Dr. Rajendra Gavai, of the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti, reaffirmed Modi's message of respecting diverse ideologies while pursuing one's own beliefs. Modi's visit was a reaffirmation of these ideals, showcasing a commitment to progress and inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)