Delhi's Spectacular Hindu New Year Celebration Marks Cultural Shift

The Delhi Assembly held its first-ever Hindu New Year event, emphasizing cultural roots. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the BJP's impact on cultural traditions, with events planned for key festivals. Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta stressed cultural awareness for future generations and the unity of Sanatan Dharm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 22:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark event, the Delhi Assembly celebrated the Hindu New Year, also known as Chaitra Shukl Pratipada, with much fanfare, marking a cultural milestone under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stressed that this celebration reflects a 'change' brought by the current administration.

Dignitaries and senior party leaders graced the occasion, which featured a performance by noted singer Kailash Kher and his band. The Chief Minister declared that the Hindu New Year would now be an annual event, highlighting its importance in connecting with Indian traditions and inspiring future generations.

Further emphasizing the significance of cultural literacy, Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta called for a 'national cultural policy.' He argued that cultural traditions cannot be learned from books alone and called on all citizens to embrace their role in promoting Sanatan Dharm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

