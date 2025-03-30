Left Menu

Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations Confirmed After Moon Sighting

Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of Ramzan fasting, will be celebrated on Monday, March 31, after the crescent moon was sighted. The festival emphasizes brotherhood and harmony, confirmed by religious authorities in various regions. The lunar Islamic calendar dictates its celebration according to the sighting of the Shawwal moon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 22:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Marking the close of the holy month of Ramzan, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the country on Monday as the crescent moon was sighted, announced various religious authorities. Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad confirmed that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee reported sightings at multiple locations.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Grand Mufti Nasirul Islam indicated that Eid will be observed on Monday, following moon sightings in Srinagar and other areas. Echoing sentiments of unity, Ahmed emphasized aspirations for strengthened national brotherhood and harmony.

The festival, celebrated worldwide at varying times, depends on the crescent moon marking the start of the Shawwal month as per the lunar Islamic calendar. Organizations like Imarat-e-Shariah-Hind supported these announcements with their confirmations. The fasting month of Ramzan lasted 29 days this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

