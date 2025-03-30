Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations Confirmed After Moon Sighting

Marking the close of the holy month of Ramzan, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the country on Monday as the crescent moon was sighted, announced various religious authorities. Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad confirmed that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee reported sightings at multiple locations.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Grand Mufti Nasirul Islam indicated that Eid will be observed on Monday, following moon sightings in Srinagar and other areas. Echoing sentiments of unity, Ahmed emphasized aspirations for strengthened national brotherhood and harmony.

The festival, celebrated worldwide at varying times, depends on the crescent moon marking the start of the Shawwal month as per the lunar Islamic calendar. Organizations like Imarat-e-Shariah-Hind supported these announcements with their confirmations. The fasting month of Ramzan lasted 29 days this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)