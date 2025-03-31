Historic Magnolia Tree's Final Chapter at White House

The iconic southern magnolia tree at the White House, a fixture for nearly two centuries, is slated for removal. The tree's declining condition renders it a safety hazard, as announced by President Donald Trump on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Positioned near the south portico, this historic tree is where global leaders are often welcomed. It is steeped in presidential history, with folklore suggesting President Andrew Jackson planted it using seeds from his Tennessee home as a tribute to his late wife, Rachel.

Pruned in 2017 and damaged by a plane crash in 1994, its removal is scheduled for next week. Trump suggested that the tree's wood could serve dignified purposes. It will be replaced by another tree, continuing the legacy of green at the presidential residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)