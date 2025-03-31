Bangladeshi Women Student Leaders Honored for Courage by US

The United States Department of State is set to honor women's courage worldwide as part of the International Women of Courage Awards. This year's honorees include Bangladeshi women student leaders who were instrumental in protests against government repression, demonstrating bravery amidst censorship and threats.

The award ceremony, hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and First Lady Melania Trump, will recognize these leaders with the Madeleine Albright Honorary Group Award. Their pivotal role in maintaining protest communications during government-imposed internet shutdowns exemplified fortitude and innovative defiance.

Other awardees include journalist Namini Wijedasa from Sri Lanka, known for her investigative reporting against corruption, and Amit Soussana of Israel, who uses her experiences to advocate for hostages. This event highlights the extraordinary courage of women who continue to lead significant societal changes globally.

