Brushstrokes Across Borders: The Art of ASEAN-India Collaboration

The ASEAN-India Artists' Camp 2025 is underway in Shillong, serving as a vibrant platform for cultural exchange through art. Bringing together 21 artists from India and ASEAN nations, the camp fosters collaboration and strengthens cultural ties.

Organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and cultural organisation Seher, the event marks the tenth anniversary of India's 'Act East' Policy. This artistic initiative aligns with the 21st ASEAN-India Summit's aim to use art as a medium for cultural dialogue. Artists from across the region, including Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand, are collaborating to create original works and engage with India's artistic traditions.

During the 10-day event, artists will participate in workshops and interactive sessions with local art students, amplifying cultural exploration. The artworks, representing various styles, will be showcased in Delhi before heading to Malaysia for exhibition. The camp concludes on April 7.

