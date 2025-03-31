Left Menu

Kapil Sharma Unveils First Look of 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2'

Kapil Sharma revealed the first look poster for 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' on Eid. The film, a sequel to the 2015 comedy that marked Sharma's acting debut, began filming in January and is directed by Anukalp Goswami. It stars Manjot Singh and is produced under Venus Worldwide Entertainment.

On Monday, actor and comedian Kapil Sharma released the first look poster for his upcoming film 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' as part of Eid celebrations. This sequel to the 2015 movie, which debuted Sharma as an actor, began its production in January, much to the excitement of fans.

The 43-year-old entertainer posted the film's poster on his Instagram, where he is seen dressed as a groom with a veiled female actor beside him. In his post, he added the festive greeting 'Eid Mubarak #KKPK2' to mark the occasion.

Directed by Anukalp Goswami, 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' is produced by Ratan Jain and Ganesh Jain through Venus Worldwide Entertainment in collaboration with Abbas Mustan Film Production. The film will also feature actor Manjot Singh among its cast.

