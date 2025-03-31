Kolkata Honors Ramkinkar Baij: A Fusion of Art and Legacy

Kolkata, March 31, 2025: Kolkata's dynamic art scene recently witnessed a significant tribute to the legendary Ramkinkar Baij with a dedicated exhibition and book launch. Hosted at Nazrul Tirtha, New Town, the event celebrated Baij's immense contributions to modern Indian art with displays of his original paintings and sculptures.

The exhibition attracted notable figures from India's art community, including celebrated artists, critics, and dignitaries, highlighting the profound impact of Baij's legacy. His revolutionary artistic vision was emphasized by chief guest Dr. Sanjeev Kishore Gautam, director general of the National Gallery of Modern Art.

One of the event's highlights was the launch of 'The Unseen Life of Ramkinkar Baij,' offering insights into lesser-known aspects of the artist's life. Curators and authors emphasized Baij's trailblazing spirit, inspiring new generations to explore and appreciate his legacy.

