King Charles Back to Duties After Health Scare

Britain's King Charles is resuming public duties after a brief hospital stay last Thursday, caused by side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment, according to a royal source.

Diagnosed with cancer in February last year after tests for an enlarged prostate, the 76-year-old king has been undergoing treatment. A medical issue last week required a short hospital observation, resulting in the cancellation of several scheduled events. After a restful weekend at his Highgrove residence, King Charles is returning to work this week, which includes attendances at Windsor Castle.

While some appointments are being rescheduled, the king prepares for a forthcoming state visit to Italy next week.

