King Charles Back to Duties After Health Scare
King Charles returns to public duties following a hospital visit due to minor side effects from cancer treatment. The 76-year-old monarch had been receiving treatment since last year's cancer diagnosis. Some engagements were rescheduled, but he is set for a state visit to Italy next week.
Britain's King Charles is resuming public duties after a brief hospital stay last Thursday, caused by side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment, according to a royal source.
Diagnosed with cancer in February last year after tests for an enlarged prostate, the 76-year-old king has been undergoing treatment. A medical issue last week required a short hospital observation, resulting in the cancellation of several scheduled events. After a restful weekend at his Highgrove residence, King Charles is returning to work this week, which includes attendances at Windsor Castle.
While some appointments are being rescheduled, the king prepares for a forthcoming state visit to Italy next week.
