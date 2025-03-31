Left Menu

King Charles Back to Duties After Health Scare

King Charles returns to public duties following a hospital visit due to minor side effects from cancer treatment. The 76-year-old monarch had been receiving treatment since last year's cancer diagnosis. Some engagements were rescheduled, but he is set for a state visit to Italy next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 31-03-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 17:21 IST
King Charles Back to Duties After Health Scare
King Charles
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's King Charles is resuming public duties after a brief hospital stay last Thursday, caused by side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment, according to a royal source.

Diagnosed with cancer in February last year after tests for an enlarged prostate, the 76-year-old king has been undergoing treatment. A medical issue last week required a short hospital observation, resulting in the cancellation of several scheduled events. After a restful weekend at his Highgrove residence, King Charles is returning to work this week, which includes attendances at Windsor Castle.

While some appointments are being rescheduled, the king prepares for a forthcoming state visit to Italy next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025