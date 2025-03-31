Left Menu

Kerala Culture Minister Defends Controversial Film L2: Empuraan Amid Criticism

Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian urged the public to appreciate the film L2: Empuraan for its message of unity. Despite controversies surrounding its political themes, the film showcases Kerala's unique cinematic strength. Actor Mohanlal, addressing criticism, affirmed alterations to avoid distress among fans.

Updated: 31-03-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 20:16 IST
Kerala's Culture and Youth Affairs Minister, Saji Cherian, has stepped into the debate surrounding the film L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Speaking to media outlets, Cherian emphasized the importance of perceiving the film as an art form, promoting unity among the diverse communities in the state.

Cherian remarked on the film's potential to highlight numerous social issues, describing it as a cinematic achievement unique to Kerala. He praised Sukumaran's courage in creating a film that aligns with international standards. Despite acknowledging concerns about the film's violence, he stressed its artistic value and urged audiences across the nation to experience it.

The controversy intensified as ruling LDF leaders criticized Sangh Parivar groups for their objection to the film's content. In response, actor Mohanlal, a key figure in the movie, issued a statement expressing remorse over political and social themes causing discomfort to viewers. Promising modifications, Mohanlal reiterated his gratitude to fans who have supported him throughout his career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

