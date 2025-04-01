Left Menu

Venezuela's Path to its First Female Saint

Pope Francis has approved the canonization of María Carmen Rendiles, Venezuela's first prospective female saint, after recognizing a miracle attributed to her. Rendiles, born in 1903, founded the Congregation of the Handmaids of Jesus, and her canonization follows her beatification in 2018. A miraculous recovery is associated with her influence.

Caracas | Updated: 01-04-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a historic move, Venezuela is poised to welcome its first female saint after Pope Francis sanctioned the canonization of María Carmen Rendiles. The decree recognizes a miracle linked to Rendiles, who founded the Congregation of the Handmaids of Jesus, marking a significant milestone for the Venezuelan Catholic community.

Born on August 11, 1903, in Caracas, Rendiles was instrumental in establishing an autonomous congregation in 1961. Despite living with the loss of an arm, she led an exemplary Christian life and was beatified in 2018. Her canonization was formally requested by Venezuelan Catholic leaders in 1995.

A miracle attributed to Rendiles involved the healing of a young woman with hydrocephalus. The woman's recovery, deemed medically inexplicable, occurred after prayers were offered at Rendiles' grave and contact with her portrait. This event paved the way for her potential sainthood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

