Celebrating Odisha: Utkal Dibasa Honors Rich Cultural Heritage

Odisha marked its formation day, known as Utkal Dibasa, with nationwide praises acknowledging its rich cultural heritage. High-profile leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, extended greetings and highlighted Odisha's historical significance and contribution to India's cultural landscape.

The state, carved out as a separate province in 1938, has been celebrated for its language, literature, and music. Leaders emphasized the ongoing efforts by both state and central governments to enhance Odisha's development. The celebration also includes 'Odia Paksha,' a cultural fortnight promoting Odia language and traditions.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati praised the state's natural beauty and resilience. Opposition leaders also chimed in, organizing events to honor the great personalities who fought for the state's establishment. A spirit of pride and progress resonates throughout Odisha on this occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)