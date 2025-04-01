Left Menu

Controversy and Critique: 'L2: Empuraan' Stirs Political Debate

'L2: Empuraan', starring Mohanlal, faces legal scrutiny as Justice C S Dias declines interim suspension. Vijeesh claims the movie risks communal unrest, while producers made a 2-minute cut amid criticisms from Sangh Parivar. The film stirs debate over its portrayal of right-wing politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 01-04-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 17:42 IST
Controversy and Critique: 'L2: Empuraan' Stirs Political Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday refrained from issuing an interim order to halt the screening of the controversial Malayalam film 'L2: Empuraan', featuring superstar Mohanlal. Justice C S Dias directed notices to the Centre and Censor Board to respond to a petition by Thrissur-native V V Vijeesh, who argues the film poses a risk of inciting communal violence.

During the hearing, doubts about the petitioner's intent were raised, particularly why challenges emerged after the Censor Board's certification devoid of any existing complaints. The court also noted that no legal cases have been filed against the film in Kerala.

In response to criticism from the Sangh Parivar, producers, including Antony Perumbavoor, announced minor edits, trimming scenes by over two minutes. 'L2: Empuraan', the much-debated sequel in a trilogy series, has ignited dialogues around its depiction of right-wing politics and allusions to historical events, drawing contrasting reactions from political factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025