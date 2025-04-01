Controversy and Critique: 'L2: Empuraan' Stirs Political Debate

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday refrained from issuing an interim order to halt the screening of the controversial Malayalam film 'L2: Empuraan', featuring superstar Mohanlal. Justice C S Dias directed notices to the Centre and Censor Board to respond to a petition by Thrissur-native V V Vijeesh, who argues the film poses a risk of inciting communal violence.

During the hearing, doubts about the petitioner's intent were raised, particularly why challenges emerged after the Censor Board's certification devoid of any existing complaints. The court also noted that no legal cases have been filed against the film in Kerala.

In response to criticism from the Sangh Parivar, producers, including Antony Perumbavoor, announced minor edits, trimming scenes by over two minutes. 'L2: Empuraan', the much-debated sequel in a trilogy series, has ignited dialogues around its depiction of right-wing politics and allusions to historical events, drawing contrasting reactions from political factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)