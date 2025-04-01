Debate Heats Up Over Aurangzeb's Tomb in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Tuesday officially declared that government resources should not back the upkeep of Emperor Aurangzeb's tomb located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. This follows a wave of demands from right-wing groups pushing for the monument's removal.

The tomb, a protected structure under the Archaeological Survey of India, is subject to five demands outlined in a memorandum presented to District Collector Dileep Swami by MNS representatives. These include a proposal for signage stating, 'We, Marathas, have buried Aurangzeb here who came to finish us' to be erected at the site.

Further, the MNS calls for the removal of decorations near the tomb and asserts that the location should be monitored via CCTV. Meanwhile, MNS leader Raj Thackeray argues against communal tensions and cautions against depending on digital misinformation for historical context.

(With inputs from agencies.)