Kerala's Cinematic Move: Film Industry Embraces POSH Awareness

The Kerala Women and Child Development Department is launching a training programme to raise awareness about the POSH Act within the film industry. This move, supported by Gender Park, is part of state efforts to ensure workplace safety for women. The initiative includes setting up internal committees across various institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-04-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:12 IST
The Kerala Women and Child Development Department is taking proactive steps to educate those in the film industry about the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace (POSH) Act. This central legislation, introduced in 2023, seeks to combat sexual harassment faced by women at work.

On April 3, State Health Minister Veena George will unveil the awareness initiative backed by Gender Park, a state-supported entity. It will initially involve 60 participants from different sectors of the film industry, with Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan as the chief guest.

Recognizing the rising participation of women in the workforce, the state has already implemented several measures to ensure their safety and equality. Efforts include the creation of a portal for monitoring POSH activities and establishing internal committees in institutions, as mandated by the act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

