Entertainment Headlines: Stars, Scandals, and Screen Highlights

In the world of entertainment, South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun has publicly denied accusations of having dated actress Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor. The allegations have led brands, including Prada, to sever their relationships with him.

Meanwhile, Hollywood brings the video game Minecraft to the silver screen with stars Jason Momoa and Jack Black infusing humor into 'A Minecraft Movie.' This adaptation of the world's best-selling video game adds a creative twist to the cinematic realm.

In other news, Emmy-nominated actor Richard Chamberlain, known for his roles in 'Dr. Kildare,' 'Shogun,' and 'The Thorn Birds,' has died at 90 due to complications from a stroke in Hawaii. Additionally, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order targeting ticket scalping, with musician Kid Rock present during the signing ceremony.

