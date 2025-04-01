Fury Unites Community Over Controversial Remarks on Historical Warrior

The Devbhoomi Kshatriya Samaj, a prominent Himachal Pradesh-based group, staged a protest on Tuesday targeting Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman following his controversial statements regarding Rana Sanga.

The protest included the burning of Suman's effigy outside the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat in Shimla, with tensions rising as demonstrators clashed with police.

Rumit Singh Thakur, the group's president, emphasized their determination to uphold historical respect, announcing a larger protest by Kshatriya groups across the nation on April 12 in Agra.

(With inputs from agencies.)