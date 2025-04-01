Fury Unites Community Over Controversial Remarks on Historical Warrior
The Devbhoomi Kshatriya Samaj protested against SP MP Ramji Lal Suman's remarks on Rana Sanga, burning his effigy outside Himachal Pradesh Secretariat. The group's president, Rumit Singh Thakur, stated the nationwide movement will continue, with Kshatriyas gathering in Agra for a protest on April 12.
The Devbhoomi Kshatriya Samaj, a prominent Himachal Pradesh-based group, staged a protest on Tuesday targeting Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman following his controversial statements regarding Rana Sanga.
The protest included the burning of Suman's effigy outside the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat in Shimla, with tensions rising as demonstrators clashed with police.
Rumit Singh Thakur, the group's president, emphasized their determination to uphold historical respect, announcing a larger protest by Kshatriya groups across the nation on April 12 in Agra.
