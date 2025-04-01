Dolby Cinema Revolutionizes Indian Movie Experience

Dolby Laboratories, a leading US-based tech company, is set to launch its Dolby Cinema experience in India this year. This initiative promises to enhance the cinema-going experience by integrating cutting-edge picture and sound technology for Indian audiences.

The company announced an initial group of exhibitors: City Pride in Pune, Allu Cineplex in Hyderabad, LA Cinema in Trichy, AMB Cinemas in Bengaluru, EVM Cinemas in Kochi, and G Cineplex in Ulikkal, all set to open Dolby Cinema screens soon.

According to a statement from the company, Dolby Cinema aims to redefine movie-watching in India, offering audiences the chance to see and hear films as intended by their creators. Michael Archer, Dolby's Vice President, highlighted the passionate movie culture in India and emphasized the company's commitment to delivering stellar cinematic experiences through innovative technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)