Left Menu

Trailblazing Women Officers Sail INSV Tarini into Cape Town

INSV 'Tarini,' carrying two women officers, has docked in Cape Town, completing the fourth segment of its global circumnavigation under Navika Sagar Parikrama II. The vessel embarked from Goa and is part of an Indian Navy expedition covering three Great Capes, with several stops, aiming for completion in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 21:51 IST
Trailblazing Women Officers Sail INSV Tarini into Cape Town
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant milestone for the Navika Sagar Parikrama II, the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) 'Tarini,' manned by two women officers, docked in Cape Town, South Africa. This marks the completion of the fourth leg of an ambitious global circumnavigation journey.

The expedition, flagged off from Goa on October 2 by Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, involves navigating around the three Great Capes. Upon arrival in Cape Town, the vessel was welcomed by the Indian Consul General, South African Navy officials, and a naval band. The mission aims to cover over 23,400 nautical miles by May 2025.

While docked at the Royal Cape Yacht Club for maintenance, the crew will engage with the South African Navy and partake in community outreach. The journey, characterized by extreme weather and challenging seas, exemplifies the resilience and skill of the crew as they prepare to depart Cape Town on April 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025