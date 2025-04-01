Trailblazing Women Officers Sail INSV Tarini into Cape Town

In a significant milestone for the Navika Sagar Parikrama II, the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) 'Tarini,' manned by two women officers, docked in Cape Town, South Africa. This marks the completion of the fourth leg of an ambitious global circumnavigation journey.

The expedition, flagged off from Goa on October 2 by Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, involves navigating around the three Great Capes. Upon arrival in Cape Town, the vessel was welcomed by the Indian Consul General, South African Navy officials, and a naval band. The mission aims to cover over 23,400 nautical miles by May 2025.

While docked at the Royal Cape Yacht Club for maintenance, the crew will engage with the South African Navy and partake in community outreach. The journey, characterized by extreme weather and challenging seas, exemplifies the resilience and skill of the crew as they prepare to depart Cape Town on April 15.

