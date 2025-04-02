Entertainment Update: Drama, Controversy, and Iconic Revivals

South Korean star Kim Soo-hyun vehemently denied accusations of dating actress Kim Sae-ron when she was underage. His distress was evident as he emotionally refuted the claims, which have already led to brands like Prada cutting ties with him, exacerbated by Sae-ron's tragic recent passing.

In Washington, D.C., President Donald Trump tackled ticket scalping by signing an executive order targeting the practice. Musician Kid Rock, present at the Oval Office, endorsed the move to curb the exploitative use of bots by scalpers, a growing issue in the concert ticketing domain.

A24's new release, 'Warfare,' invites audiences into a gripping Iraq War real-time mission, crafted by veterans Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland. Meanwhile, OpenAI's ChatGPT experienced a usage surge due to its Ghibli-style art feature, reflecting a cultural phenomenon driven by fans' creative explorations.

(With inputs from agencies.)