Val Kilmer: The Enigmatic Star of Hollywood

Val Kilmer, the charismatic actor famous for his roles in 'Top Gun' and 'Batman Forever,' has died at the age of 65, as reported by the New York Times. His death was caused by pneumonia, as confirmed by his daughter, Mercedes Kilmer.

Initially one of Hollywood's leading men in the 1990s, Kilmer's career was marked by notable performances and infamous spats with co-stars and directors. Despite being labeled as temperamental, his dedication to his craft was undeniable, bringing intensity to each role he played.

His personal life, including high-profile relationships and a challenging bout with throat cancer diagnosed in 2014, often overshadowed his professional achievements. Val Kilmer's legacy as a complex yet talented figure in Hollywood continues to resonate.

(With inputs from agencies.)