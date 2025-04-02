Left Menu

Current Waves in Entertainment: Scandals, Deals, and Stars' Journeys

Entertainment industry news includes allegations against South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun, major business movements like DAZN acquiring Foxtel, and creative ventures such as A24's 'Warfare' film. Stars, including Rami Malek's latest thriller, Val Kilmer's passing, and a Beatles cinematic journey plan, also make headlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:30 IST
In the world of entertainment, South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun is embroiled in controversy. He has vehemently denied allegations of dating actress Kim Sae-ron when she was underage. The actor broke down in tears, saying, "I cannot admit what is not true," after losing crucial brand endorsements, including with Prada.

Business transitions are notable in this week's news, with DAZN acquiring Foxtel from News Corp for $2.1 billion. This move strengthens DAZN's position in the sports broadcasting domain. Meanwhile, Australia's Star Entertainment seeks financial salvation from Bally's Corp following the collapse of a refinancing deal.

Noteworthy cinematic offerings surface, including 'Warfare,' by Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland, which immerses viewers in real-time Iraq War scenarios. Rami Malek leads in 'The Amateur,' while Jack Black joins Jason Momoa in a 'Minecraft' film adaptation. Sony outlines an ambitious Beatles story told across four films.

