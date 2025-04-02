Tigmanshu Dhulia Critiques High Ticket Prices and Corporate Control in Film Industry

Acclaimed director Tigmanshu Dhulia has voiced concerns over the impact of high ticket prices and escalating corporate influence on the film industry. In an interview with ANI, Dhulia highlighted the discrepancy in ticket pricing between the South Indian and Hindi film industries.

"In South India, there is a cap on ticket prices," Dhulia noted, adding that high pricing deters audiences. He pointed out that on World Cinema Day, when ticket prices dropped to Rs. 100, theatres filled up, questioning why films gain success only with affordable ticket rates.

Dhulia criticized the overwhelming presence of corporates, which he believes disrupts the filmmaking process. He lamented the shift from traditional production methods to corporate-dominated systems, emphasizing that filmmaking should be artistic, not just a business venture.

(With inputs from agencies.)