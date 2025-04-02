Empowering Haryana's Youth: Voices for Digitalisation and Equality

The 'Haryana Yuva Samvad' commenced at the Vidhan Sabha complex, bringing together young voices focused on Haryana's progress. Topics spanned digitalization and women's empowerment, with students presenting innovative solutions.

Discussion revolved around the development of digital infrastructure, creating smart cities, and fostering equality through technology in rural sectors. Conversations also highlighted women's roles in Haryana's future.

Deputy Speaker K L Middha and Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal lauded the youth's proactive approach. Middha emphasized technology's transformative power, urging youth to become entrepreneurs. Bhukkal highlighted political service, encouraging nurturing good character alongside leadership skills.

