Empowering Haryana's Youth: Voices for Digitalisation and Equality

The two-day 'Haryana Yuva Samvad' event in the Vidhan Sabha complex brought together young students to discuss and propose creative solutions for Haryana's development. Central themes included digitalization, women's empowerment, and reducing the digital divide. Officials, including Deputy Speaker K L Middha, emphasized technology's role in social change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-04-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 19:28 IST
The 'Haryana Yuva Samvad' commenced at the Vidhan Sabha complex, bringing together young voices focused on Haryana's progress. Topics spanned digitalization and women's empowerment, with students presenting innovative solutions.

Discussion revolved around the development of digital infrastructure, creating smart cities, and fostering equality through technology in rural sectors. Conversations also highlighted women's roles in Haryana's future.

Deputy Speaker K L Middha and Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal lauded the youth's proactive approach. Middha emphasized technology's transformative power, urging youth to become entrepreneurs. Bhukkal highlighted political service, encouraging nurturing good character alongside leadership skills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

