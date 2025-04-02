Val Kilmer: Hollywood's Intense Star and Unique Legacy

Val Kilmer, the iconic American actor celebrated for his roles in "Top Gun" and "The Doors," has died at the age of 65 from pneumonia, according to The New York Times. His death marks the end of a legendary career that was both critically acclaimed and tumultuous.

Kilmer, a Juilliard-trained artist, rose to prominence in the 1980s, starring alongside Tom Cruise in "Top Gun" as the memorable Iceman. His career was later challenged by throat cancer, which severely impacted his voice, leading him to explore art as a form of expression.

Despite challenges, Kilmer's legacy stands strong, remembered for his intense and demanding presence both on and off the screen. His dynamic range and unique style left an indelible mark on Hollywood, with peers like Tom Cruise expressing admiration for his talent and contribution to the film industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)