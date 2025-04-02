Royal Legacy Reborn: Lakshyaraj Singh Ascends Udaipur Throne

In an event steeped in tradition, Lakshyaraj Singh of the enduring Mewar dynasty assumed the throne at Udaipur City Palace.

Witnessed by regal decorum, Singh, adorned in white, participated in age-old rituals, symbolizing a continuity of his familial legacy.

The transition of power follows the passing of his father and highlights internal family tensions that previously led to disputes at the palace.

