Royal Legacy Reborn: Lakshyaraj Singh Ascends Udaipur Throne
Lakshyaraj Singh, of Mewar's historic lineage, ceremoniously took his place on the Udaipur City Palace throne. With traditional rites unfolding, Singh's ascension comes after his father Arvind Singh Mewar's demise. The event follows last year’s incident involving Singh’s cousin Vishvaraj, leading to notable tensions at the palace.
In an event steeped in tradition, Lakshyaraj Singh of the enduring Mewar dynasty assumed the throne at Udaipur City Palace.
Witnessed by regal decorum, Singh, adorned in white, participated in age-old rituals, symbolizing a continuity of his familial legacy.
The transition of power follows the passing of his father and highlights internal family tensions that previously led to disputes at the palace.
