Foxtel Deal Sealed: DAZN Takes Control
In entertainment news, highlights include DAZN's acquisition of Foxtel from News Corp for $2.1 billion, Muse postponing a Turkey concert due to protests, and new projects such as A24's 'Warfare' film and a 'Minecraft' movie. The AI art trend also hits record numbers with ChatGPT's Ghibli-style feature.
British-owned sports network DAZN has officially acquired control of Australian cable-TV business Foxtel in a transaction valued at A$3.4 billion ($2.14 billion), as announced by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp on Wednesday. This marks a significant shift in the Australian media landscape.
Meanwhile, British rock band Muse has postponed their scheduled Istanbul concert after receiving backlash due to their association with a promoter critical of anti-government protests in Turkey. The decision showcases the band's responsiveness to fan concerns and socio-political issues.
The entertainment sector buzzes with the release of A24's film 'Warfare,' Sony's upcoming Beatles project, and Fox's renewal of popular animated sitcoms like 'The Simpsons.' Additionally, OpenAI's ChatGPT experiences record user engagement following the launch of its viral Ghibli-style image generation feature.
(With inputs from agencies.)
