Foxtel Deal Sealed: DAZN Takes Control

British-owned sports network DAZN has officially acquired control of Australian cable-TV business Foxtel in a transaction valued at A$3.4 billion ($2.14 billion), as announced by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp on Wednesday. This marks a significant shift in the Australian media landscape.

Meanwhile, British rock band Muse has postponed their scheduled Istanbul concert after receiving backlash due to their association with a promoter critical of anti-government protests in Turkey. The decision showcases the band's responsiveness to fan concerns and socio-political issues.

The entertainment sector buzzes with the release of A24's film 'Warfare,' Sony's upcoming Beatles project, and Fox's renewal of popular animated sitcoms like 'The Simpsons.' Additionally, OpenAI's ChatGPT experiences record user engagement following the launch of its viral Ghibli-style image generation feature.

