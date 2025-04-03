Left Menu

Panchayat Returns: Celebrating Five Years with a Season Four Release

Prime Video announces the renewal of the hit series 'Panchayat' for a fourth season, set to premiere on July 2. This popular comedy-drama, created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, follows Abhishek Tripathi, an engineer-turned-panchayat secretary in a small village. The series promises more laughter and heartwarming moments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 14:05 IST
Prime Video has confirmed that the popular series 'Panchayat' will return for a fourth season, premiering on July 2. The show has been celebrated since its debut in April 2020, drawing a large viewership and critical acclaim.

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), 'Panchayat' focuses on the life of Abhishek Tripathi, played by Jitendra Kumar. An engineering graduate, Tripathi takes on the role of a panchayat office secretary in the remote village of Phulera, Uttar Pradesh. The series is the brainchild of Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar.

The fourth installment not only marks the show's fifth-year anniversary but also promises a mix of comedy and emotional depth as the beloved villagers face new challenges. Returning cast members include Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, and Faisal Malik, all set to deliver another season of captivating storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

