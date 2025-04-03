Left Menu

Un Parvayil: A Captivating Tamil Thriller Starring Parvati Nair

Un Parvayil, a Tamil thriller directed by Kabir Lal, features Parvati Nair in a dual, commanding role. This film, produced by Ajay Kumar Singh, explores themes of love, loss, and resilience through a unique blend of suspense and drama. It highlights female strength and has been well-received at the Indian Film Festival of Ireland.

Updated: 03-04-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 15:37 IST
'Un Parvayil,' a Tamil thriller eagerly awaited by audiences, is set to soon hit cinema screens, offering a gripping exploration of love, loss, and resilience. The film's cast includes Parvati Nair in a compelling dual role, showcasing her extensive acting capabilities.

Directed by Kabir Lal and produced by Ajay Kumar Singh, 'Un Parvayil' portrays Nair as Divya, a determined sister, and Bhavya, a visually impaired girl who faces a mysterious fate. As Divya investigates the mysteries surrounding Bhavya's demise, she untangles a complex web of secrets.

The film is praised for shedding light on women's strength and resilience, with Nair's performance adding depth to the narrative. 'Un Parvayil' has been screened previously at the Indian Film Festival of Ireland, receiving positive feedback from industry experts and audiences for its unique storyline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

