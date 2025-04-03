Left Menu

Governor Kataria Leads 'Padyatra' to Combat Punjab's Drug Menace

Governor Gulab Chand Kataria of Punjab has launched a six-day 'padyatra' to eradicate the drug problem in the state. Starting from the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, the march aims to mobilize public support against drugs, emphasizing the region's valiant history and the need for community cooperation.

Governor Gulab Chand Kataria
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has initiated a six-day 'padyatra,' aimed at tackling the escalating drug problem plaguing the state. He urged the community to rally together to eradicate drugs from Punjab, a region renowned for its spiritual heritage and resilience against historical invasions.

Kataria commenced his walk from the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, with plans to conclude in Amritsar. Speaking to attendees, he highlighted the imperative need for unity in combating drug proliferation, labeling it a social evil that demands a collective societal response.

The governor referenced Punjab's enduring legacy of cultural and religious fortitude, reminding citizens of their duty to combat external threats, including drug infiltration from neighboring countries. Throughout the march, Kataria paid respects at significant religious sites, reinforcing his commitment to the state's spiritual and physical well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

