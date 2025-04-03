Left Menu

Celebrating Excellence: Assam's Highest Civilian Awards Honor Distinguished Achievements

Assam Governor awarded the state's highest civilian honors, including 'Assam Baibhav' to Lt Gen (Retd) Rana Pratap Kalita. The awards, recognizing various fields such as defense, academics, and art, were given to individuals and organizations for their outstanding contributions across several sectors.

In a grand ceremony at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya presented the 'Assam Baibhav' award to Lt Gen (Retd) Rana Pratap Kalita, acknowledging his exceptional contributions to defense.

The event also saw the distribution of 'Assam Saurabh' and 'Assam Gaurav' awards to a total of 19 distinguished individuals and three organizations for their remarkable achievements in diverse sectors like science, art, and social work.

With recipients spanning defense, agriculture, eco-tourism, and more, this year's awards highlighted the breadth of talent and dedication present in the region, underlining Assam's commitment to fostering excellence across various fields.

