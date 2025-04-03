Celebrating Excellence: Assam's Highest Civilian Awards Honor Distinguished Achievements

In a grand ceremony at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya presented the 'Assam Baibhav' award to Lt Gen (Retd) Rana Pratap Kalita, acknowledging his exceptional contributions to defense.

The event also saw the distribution of 'Assam Saurabh' and 'Assam Gaurav' awards to a total of 19 distinguished individuals and three organizations for their remarkable achievements in diverse sectors like science, art, and social work.

With recipients spanning defense, agriculture, eco-tourism, and more, this year's awards highlighted the breadth of talent and dedication present in the region, underlining Assam's commitment to fostering excellence across various fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)