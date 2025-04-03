Forging Bonds: India's Strategic Partnership with Thailand
India and Thailand have elevated their relations to a strategic partnership, emphasizing cooperation in tourism, culture, and education. They agreed on collaboration in combating human trafficking and illegal migration. The partnership supports a free, open Indo-Pacific and ASEAN unity, with several agreements inked across sectors.
India and Thailand have strengthened their bilateral relations by elevating them to a strategic partnership, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The collaboration supports a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific. The partnership also underscores the commitment to development over expansionism, with a vision aligned with ASEAN unity.
During the joint press event with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Modi highlighted enhanced cooperation in tourism, culture, and education. Discussions also covered mutual trade and investment, with agreements in areas such as digital technology and MSME sectors. The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for Thailand's role in repatriating Indian nationals from Myanmar.
The strategic partnership is marked by five memoranda of understanding in diverse sectors, emphasizing cultural connections and security collaboration. Modi commended Thailand for its special place in India's 'Act East' policy, while both nations aim to combat human trafficking and illegal migration effectively.
