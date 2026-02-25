Ranchi Railway Police Busts Human Trafficking Ring

In a significant crackdown on human trafficking, the Ranchi Railway Police successfully rescued two underage girls who were reportedly being trafficked to Delhi under false pretenses of employment. This operation resulted in the arrest of a woman identified as Reshma Devi.

Sohan Lal, a sub-inspector at the Ranchi Railway police station, explained that the girls, aged between 13 and 16, were intercepted during a train check. The girls, hailing from Simdega district, were unable to articulate their intended destination, raising suspicion that led to further questioning of the woman accompanying them.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that Reshma Devi was involved in a human trafficking operation, admitting she had previously trafficked other girls for domestic labor with false promises of attractive salaries. Legal actions are underway as she has been handed over to the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit for further investigation.

