Left Menu

Ranchi Railway Police Busts Human Trafficking Ring

The Ranchi Railway Police rescued two young girls allegedly trafficked under the guise of domestic job offers. A 40-year-old woman, Reshma Devi from Delhi, was arrested at the Ranchi station. She faces multiple charges including kidnapping and trafficking. The rescued girls are now in safe custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 25-02-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 16:39 IST
Ranchi Railway Police Busts Human Trafficking Ring
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on human trafficking, the Ranchi Railway Police successfully rescued two underage girls who were reportedly being trafficked to Delhi under false pretenses of employment. This operation resulted in the arrest of a woman identified as Reshma Devi.

Sohan Lal, a sub-inspector at the Ranchi Railway police station, explained that the girls, aged between 13 and 16, were intercepted during a train check. The girls, hailing from Simdega district, were unable to articulate their intended destination, raising suspicion that led to further questioning of the woman accompanying them.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that Reshma Devi was involved in a human trafficking operation, admitting she had previously trafficked other girls for domestic labor with false promises of attractive salaries. Legal actions are underway as she has been handed over to the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madhya Pradesh's Bold Plan to Eradicate Stray Cattle by 2025

Madhya Pradesh's Bold Plan to Eradicate Stray Cattle by 2025

 India
2
Germany Demands Action: Stopping Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

Germany Demands Action: Stopping Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

 Global
3
India Triumphs: Breaking the Hockey Jinx Against Australia

India Triumphs: Breaking the Hockey Jinx Against Australia

 Australia
4
Punjab's Strategic Preparations for Smooth 2026-27 Wheat Procurement

Punjab's Strategic Preparations for Smooth 2026-27 Wheat Procurement

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026