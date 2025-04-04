Left Menu

Delhi's Bold Commitment: Revitalizing the Yamuna River

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced plans for a grand Chhath festival along the Yamuna riverbank and emphasized public involvement in cleaning the river. The initiative includes a Rs 1,000 crore budget for 2025-26 and employs measures such as sewage treatment plants and advanced machinery to restore the Yamuna.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 00:04 IST
Delhi's Bold Commitment: Revitalizing the Yamuna River
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led the 'Yamuna Aarti' at Sur Ghat on Thursday, reinforcing the city's dedication to revitalizing the historic Yamuna River. The government announced an expansive budget allocation of Rs 1,000 crore for the restoration effort, with plans peaking in the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Addressing a gathering, Gupta highlighted the importance of public involvement, citing plans to implement sewer treatment plants and prevent wastewater discharge into the river. 'Chunri Manorath,' a ritual that emphasizes both devotion and environmental conservation, underscored the day's events.

Gupta also criticized the previous administration for unmet promises and detailed her government's strategy, including the deployment of advanced technology like trash skimmers and weed harvesters. Stressing that river restoration is a collective responsibility, she called for widespread public support in the endeavor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025