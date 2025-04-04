Delhi's Bold Commitment: Revitalizing the Yamuna River

In a significant move, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led the 'Yamuna Aarti' at Sur Ghat on Thursday, reinforcing the city's dedication to revitalizing the historic Yamuna River. The government announced an expansive budget allocation of Rs 1,000 crore for the restoration effort, with plans peaking in the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Addressing a gathering, Gupta highlighted the importance of public involvement, citing plans to implement sewer treatment plants and prevent wastewater discharge into the river. 'Chunri Manorath,' a ritual that emphasizes both devotion and environmental conservation, underscored the day's events.

Gupta also criticized the previous administration for unmet promises and detailed her government's strategy, including the deployment of advanced technology like trash skimmers and weed harvesters. Stressing that river restoration is a collective responsibility, she called for widespread public support in the endeavor.

(With inputs from agencies.)