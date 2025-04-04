Left Menu

Farewell to Bharat Kumar: The Legacy of Manoj Kumar

Renowned actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar, celebrated for his patriotic film series, passed away at 87. Known as 'Bharat Kumar', he created iconic films like 'Shaheed' and 'Upkar'. Kumar, a Dadasaheb Phalke awardee, died of age-related issues in a Mumbai hospital, leaving behind a rich cinematic legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-04-2025 08:02 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 08:02 IST
Manoj Kumar
Legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, famously known as 'Bharat Kumar', passed away in a Mumbai hospital early on Friday at the age of 87. His portrayal in a series of patriotic films like 'Shaheed', 'Upkar', and 'Purab Aur Paschim' made him a household name.

A family friend and filmmaker, Ashoke Pandit informed PTI that Kumar, a Dadasaheb Phalke award recipient, had been battling age-related health issues for some time before he died at 3.30 am.

Alongside his patriotic films, Kumar was celebrated for his roles in successful movies such as 'Do Badan', 'Haryali Aur Rasta', and 'Gumnam'. His contributions to Indian cinema leave a lasting impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

