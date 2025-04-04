Left Menu

Remembering Bharat Kumar: A Tribute to Manoj Kumar's Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Manoj Kumar, a celebrated actor and filmmaker known for his patriotic films. Kumar, affectionately called 'Bharat Kumar', passed away at 87. His works, such as 'Shaheed' and 'Upkar', remain iconic and continue to inspire national pride.

Updated: 04-04-2025 08:30 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 08:30 IST
Manoj Kumar
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid heartfelt tributes to the legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, extolling his contribution to Indian cinema.

In a statement, PM Modi expressed deep sorrow over Kumar's passing and hailed him as a cinema icon whose films, imbued with patriotic spirit, inspired generations.

Known as 'Bharat Kumar', Manoj Kumar was celebrated for his nationalist-themed films like 'Shaheed' and 'Purab Aur Paschim'. He passed away in Mumbai at age 87, leaving a legacy that resonates with pride and inspiration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

