Remembering Bharat Kumar: A Tribute to Manoj Kumar's Legacy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Manoj Kumar, a celebrated actor and filmmaker known for his patriotic films. Kumar, affectionately called 'Bharat Kumar', passed away at 87. His works, such as 'Shaheed' and 'Upkar', remain iconic and continue to inspire national pride.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid heartfelt tributes to the legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, extolling his contribution to Indian cinema.
In a statement, PM Modi expressed deep sorrow over Kumar's passing and hailed him as a cinema icon whose films, imbued with patriotic spirit, inspired generations.
Known as 'Bharat Kumar', Manoj Kumar was celebrated for his nationalist-themed films like 'Shaheed' and 'Purab Aur Paschim'. He passed away in Mumbai at age 87, leaving a legacy that resonates with pride and inspiration.
