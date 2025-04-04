Remembering Bharat Kumar: A Tribute to Manoj Kumar's Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid heartfelt tributes to the legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, extolling his contribution to Indian cinema.

In a statement, PM Modi expressed deep sorrow over Kumar's passing and hailed him as a cinema icon whose films, imbued with patriotic spirit, inspired generations.

Known as 'Bharat Kumar', Manoj Kumar was celebrated for his nationalist-themed films like 'Shaheed' and 'Purab Aur Paschim'. He passed away in Mumbai at age 87, leaving a legacy that resonates with pride and inspiration.

(With inputs from agencies.)