Hopman Cup Returns: A Tennis Tradition Revived in Italy

This year's much-anticipated Hopman Cup is set to take place in Bari, Italy, as announced by the International Tennis Federation. The historic mixed-team tournament, characterized by its unique national squads, will unfold from July 16 to July 20, following directly after Wimbledon.

Traditionally composed of one male and one female player per team, the Hopman Cup comprises men's and women's singles matches, alongside a mixed doubles game. Although these matches do not contribute ranking points, they are highly cherished by players and fans alike.

Italy, the host nation, will be represented by Jasmine Paolini and Flavio Cobolli. The legacy tournament, named after the legendary Australian tennis figure Harry Hopman, resumes after being on hiatus since 2020, with a brief continuation in France in 2023. Croatia, the defending champion, leads a pack that includes France, Spain, Greece, and Canada in this year's contest, further enriching Italy's tennis calendar already filled with events like the ATP Finals and the Italian Open.

