The Indian film fraternity is mourning a monumental loss with the passing of Manoj Kumar, a revered actor and filmmaker, at 87. Fondly dubbed 'Bharat Kumar' for his patriotic cinematic roles, Kumar died at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, succumbing to cardiogenic shock and an acute myocardial infarction.

His son, Kunal Goswami, announced that the final rites will take place tomorrow at Pawan Hans in Vile Parle. In a statement, Kunal expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his tributes, highlighting the everlasting relevance of Kumar's films such as 'Upkar', 'Purab Aur Paschim', and 'Roti Kapada Aur Makaan', which continue to address issues pertinent in society and parliament alike.

Cousin Manish R Goswami lauded Kumar as a 'true countryman', underscoring their mutual rapport with PM Modi, forged through several personal encounters during various award ceremonies. The prime minister's heartfelt message on his X (formerly Twitter), praised Kumar's indelible impact on Indian cinema and the spirit of nationalism his films evoked, ensuring his legacy will live on.

Admitted since February 21, 2025, Kumar battled decompensated liver cirrhosis. His storied career bestowed numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri in 1992 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015, cementing his contribution to Indian arts. Kumar's body of work, rich in values of patriotism and unity, remains a beacon of inspiration for cinephiles everywhere.

