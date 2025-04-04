Left Menu

Farewell to 'Bharat Kumar': Celebrating Manoj Kumar's Legacy

Legendary Indian actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, famed for his patriotic roles, died at 87. Known as 'Bharat Kumar,' he was respected for his dedication to national themes in cinema. Kumar's impact on Indian film and cultural unity endures, inspiring generations and earning numerous accolades including the Padma Shri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 11:03 IST
Farewell to 'Bharat Kumar': Celebrating Manoj Kumar's Legacy
Manoj Kumar (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian film fraternity is mourning a monumental loss with the passing of Manoj Kumar, a revered actor and filmmaker, at 87. Fondly dubbed 'Bharat Kumar' for his patriotic cinematic roles, Kumar died at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, succumbing to cardiogenic shock and an acute myocardial infarction.

His son, Kunal Goswami, announced that the final rites will take place tomorrow at Pawan Hans in Vile Parle. In a statement, Kunal expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his tributes, highlighting the everlasting relevance of Kumar's films such as 'Upkar', 'Purab Aur Paschim', and 'Roti Kapada Aur Makaan', which continue to address issues pertinent in society and parliament alike.

Cousin Manish R Goswami lauded Kumar as a 'true countryman', underscoring their mutual rapport with PM Modi, forged through several personal encounters during various award ceremonies. The prime minister's heartfelt message on his X (formerly Twitter), praised Kumar's indelible impact on Indian cinema and the spirit of nationalism his films evoked, ensuring his legacy will live on.

Admitted since February 21, 2025, Kumar battled decompensated liver cirrhosis. His storied career bestowed numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri in 1992 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015, cementing his contribution to Indian arts. Kumar's body of work, rich in values of patriotism and unity, remains a beacon of inspiration for cinephiles everywhere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025