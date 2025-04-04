Left Menu

Farewell to Bharat Kumar: A Patriotic Legend's Legacy Lives On

Manoj Kumar, iconic actor and filmmaker, passed away at age 87 due to a heart attack. Known for his patriotic roles, Kumar's contributions earned him numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. His passing has deeply affected the Indian film industry.

Farewell to Bharat Kumar: A Patriotic Legend's Legacy Lives On
Manoj Kumar (Photo/X). Image Credit: ANI
Renowned Indian actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, famously dubbed 'Bharat Kumar' for his patriotic performances, passed away on April 4, 2025, at the age of 87. Kumar succumbed to cardiogenic shock caused by a severe heart attack at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Medical reports reveal Kumar was battling decompensated liver cirrhosis, which contributed to his deteriorating health. The cinematic icon, born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, had been hospitalized since February 21, 2025, following a decline in his health condition.

His memorable roles in films such as 'Shaheed', 'Upkar', and 'Purab Aur Paschim' struck a chord with Indian audiences, promoting national pride and unity. Honored with a National Film Award, seven Filmfare Awards, the Padma Shri, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Kumar's impact on Indian cinema remains indisputable. His death has sent ripples through the industry, with filmmakers like Ashoke Pandit expressing profound grief and acknowledging his lasting legacy.

